PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC technical review

If you are interested in learning more about the new PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC expansion will be pleased to know that Digital Foundry has released a new technical review providing further insight into what you can expect from its gameplay, mechanics and design. “Travel beyond the Forbidden West as Aloy’s story continues. Encounter new machines and a compelling new story.”

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

“Horizon Forbidden West returns and looks better than ever in its Burning Shores expansion. Freed from the constraints imposed by having to deliver a last-gen version, Guerrilla Games adds extra detail and new technology to the Decima Engine. Forbidden West looked beautiful, and Burning Shores only adds to the spectacle. Oliver Mackenzie reviews.”

“South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity have carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago. Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds. The Burning Shores DLC contains additional content for Horizon Forbidden West, including new characters and experiences in a stunning yet hazardous new area. To enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including Singularity) in the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West. Following the main quest, the player will receive a call over Aloy’s Focus, beginning the DLC.”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals