Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Building an Apple 1 computer from scratch

By

Apple 1 computerYouTuber the 8-bit guy has taken it upon himself to build an Apple 1 computer from scratch soldiering on every chip and capacitor as well as creating a power brick suitable for the iconic computer. The original Apple 1 computer was designed and built by Steve Wozniak in a garage in partnership with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs back in 1976. The Apple I went on sale in July 1976 at a price of US$666.66, because Wozniak “liked repeating digits” and because of a one-third markup on the $500 wholesale price. About 200 Apple 1 computers were built in their garage, and all but 25 were sold within nine or ten months.

If you would like to read the original Apple 1 computer operating manual jump over to the Retro Place website where it is available together with a video on how a reproduction was created for your reading pleasure.

“The Apple I’s built-in computer terminal circuitry was distinctive. All one needed was a keyboard and a television set. Competing machines such as the Altair 8800 generally were programmed with front-mounted toggle switches and used indicator lights (red LEDs, most commonly) for output, and had to be extended with separate hardware to allow connection to a computer terminal or a teletypewriter machine. This made the Apple I an innovative machine for its day. In April 1977, the price was dropped to $475. It continued to be sold through August 1977, despite the introduction of the Apple II in April 1977, which began shipping in June of that year.”

Watch this video on YouTube.

“In October 1977, the Apple I was officially discontinued and removed from Apple’s price list. As Wozniak was the only person who could answer most customer support questions about the computer, the company offered Apple I owners discounts and trade-ins for Apple IIs to persuade them to return their computers.These recovered boards were then destroyed by Apple, contributing to their rarity today.”

Source : 8 Biit Guy : Retro Place

Filed Under: DIY Projects, Gadgets News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets