SastoCube lets you build your very own satellite

If you would like to learn more about building satellites or teach others about electronics and the technology used in modern cube satellites, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the SastoCube. The educational non-flight satellite based on the universal, highly popular CubeSat standard has been created to provide a complete 1U CubeSat structure with embedded sensors controlled and powered by ARM Cortex processors.

Complete with backplane board design inspired by University Space Engineering Consortium’s (UNISEC) CubeSat Subsystem Interface Standard (CSIS) and Kyushu Institute of Technology’s (Kyutech) multi-award winning BIRDS Satellite Project‘s BUS interface. SastoCube incorporates a complete end-to-end system of an entire satellite ecosystem allowing you to learn every aspect of building satellites.

Send commands and communicate in real-time

SastoCube is supplied with Solar panels and external USB power supply feeds the battery to provide all subsystems with enough energy to last number of experiments. Together with a dedicated sensor board, comprised of all important sensors, provides the necessary basis for hands-on work sessions for SastoCube.

Users can communicate and send commands to the satellite using a Graphical User Interface (GUI) controlled dedicated ground station included in the kit. Allowing students to send commands command, then receive and plot the data to observe, analyze and learn in real time. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $699 or £537 (depending on current exchange rates).To learn more about the SastoCube build a satellite kit project review the promotional video below.

SastoCube satellite

“The evolution of personal computers to handheld devices has been phenomenal. With the advent of small satellites utilizing such technologies, specifically the CubeSat satellite standard, launching space systems to orbit has never been this accessible. Yet one question has always remained; how do we further lower the bar of learning such difficult and extreme systems?

The creators of NepaliSat-1, Nepal’s first satellite, went back to the drawing board to think, rethink and redesign an educational satellite kit in such a way that teaches anyone remotely interested in science, engineering and technology to build, program and test their own non-flight satellite. With the release of this SastoCube satellite kit, everyone take the very first, structured steps towards space systems designs.”

If the SastoCube crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the build a satellite kit, jump over to the official SastoCube crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

