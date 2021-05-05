Bugatti pool table for $300,000 is perfect for your yacht

Luxury carmakers Bugatti has branched out and created a limited edition carbon fibre, self leveling Bugatti pool table priced at a cool $300,000. The unique Bugatti Pool Table was designed and engineered in partnership with IXO, a Spanish based business specializing in carbon fiber fabrication.

Bugatti will be limiting production to just 30 full tables with each one adorned with a numbered plaque and prices starting from $300,000, with table accessories included. If you are interested in adding self leveling technology to your pool table this will be an additional cost. The optional servo-driven system uses a gyroscopic sensor adjusting the position of the legs in just 5 milliseconds to compensate for the movement of your yacht, movement takes place “in total silence with vibration-free adjustment”, the Molsheim company claims. Thanks to the self leveling technology incorporated into the pool table the Bugatti design is perfect for your yacht, keeping the pool table surface level at all times.

The table’s frame is built from machined aluminum and titanium, and the carbon-fiber body apparently “represents the sporting nature” of the Bugatti brand. The ball pockets are leather-lined and made from stainless steel, the sides of the drawers are built from CNC-machined anodized aluminum and the nuts and screws are titanium.

Preorders are now open and deliveries are expected to take place during June 2021.

“It is our pleasure to be working with a manufacturing partner that mirrors the qualities of Bugatti”, said President Stephan Winkelmann. “Through our shared values, we can be sure that the Bugatti Pool Table will be made with extremely high quality materials, that the standard of the limited production will be very high, and that the technology used to make the product is advanced.”

Source : Bugatti

