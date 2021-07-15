BT and EE to offer 5G in whole of UK by 2028

BT and EE have announced that they will offer 5G through out the whole of the UK by 2028 and this will include 4,500 sq miles over coverage in rural areas in the UK.

They also plan to fully integrate fibre, WiFi and their mobile networks b y the mid 2020’s and will be launching a new upgraded core 5G network by 2020.

BT has today unveiled new plans to offer high performance 5G solutions across the entire UK and to fuse its leading mobile, Wi-Fi and fibre infrastructures to realise the potential of the UK’s first fully converged network. This long-term vision means BT is building and bonding next-generation fibre and 5G networks simultaneously. The unique, smart infrastructure provides a platform for revolutionary new services for customers and converged technology opportunities for businesses, supporting the UK’s economic recovery and future growth.

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve helped the UK to meet the demands of a pandemic. We must now look ahead to deliver the strongest foundations to drive future growth. We’re making a uniquely ambitious, long-term commitment to drive high performance 5G further and faster, and to integrate it at the core with our fibre network for a seamless customer experience. Openreach was first to fibre, EE was first to 5G and together BT will be first to a fully converged future.”

You can find out more details about BT & EE’s plans to expand 5G and their other offering in the UK over at their website at the link below.

Source BT

