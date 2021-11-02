Bronco DR is an off-road racer meant for Baja

Ford has announced the Bronco DR, with the DR standing for Desert Racer. It’s a factory-built vehicle meant to take on the Baja 1000 race. Ford says the DR offers off-road enthusiasts a Bronco race truck that has Ford Performance design and engineering expertise. The truck also features Multimatic suspension technology and craftsmanship.

Ford says the Bronco DR is aiming to be the most powerful production Bronco ever built. It uses a 2022 Bronco four-door frame with multiple unique body and chassis modifications to help the vehicle survive and perform in a high-speed desert racing environment. Power comes from a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine aiming to produce more than 400 horsepower.

The truck is also fitted with Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV Dampers and a safety cage. Ford will have an initial run of 50 of the desert racing vehicles available late in 2022. Pricing is going to start in the mid-$200,000 range.

