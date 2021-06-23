Homebrewers looking for a simple yet reliable and versatile brewing system may be interested in the BrewVide, designed to provide users with an innovative brewer that can be added to any kettle for precise control of mash, boil, whirlpooling and transfer. The BrewVide brewing system is all about “simplicity” say its creators and is now available to back on Kickstarter and is already halfway to obtaining its required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 29 days remaining. The BrewVide brewing system offers precise temperature control from 70 degrees to boil using dual heating elements and a proprietary algorithm for control.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $299 or £215 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the BrewVide campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the BrewVide brewing system project watch the promotional video below.

“Tired of stirring? BrewVide’s built-in pump is oriented to provide a gentle stir or a powerful whirlpool on demand. Tired of dumping and racking? We were too. That’s why we created a way to use BrewVide™ to easily transfer wort from your kettle to your fermentor. With an intuitive interface and capacitive touch buttons, BrewVide is as precise as it is simple to use. Our proprietary algorithm ensures fast temperature ramping without any risk of scorch. “

“BrewVide™ is made to fit inside of just about any kettle out there, and the adjustable bracket makes it easy to position it higher or lower depending on how much liquid you are working with. Tired of stirring? We were too! That’s why we built a powerful pump right into BrewVide™ that provides hands-free stirring and whirlpooling on demand. It also speeds the process of chilling when using an immersion chiller! “

“BrewVide™ delivers up to 1600 watts of power with a standard 120V outlet, making it more powerful than any other sous vide device on the market and can take 5 gallons of wort from mash temperature to boil in about half an hour. Read more about 120V brewing further down the page! “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the brewing system, jump over to the official BrewVide crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals