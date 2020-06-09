T-1 expressive algorithmic midi rhythm sequencer

All main parameters and functionality are always present thanks to 18 encoders and 23 keypad buttons offering a total of 16 tracks with up to 24 note polyphony on each track. T-1 lets you create and alter sequences using different sections of parameters on the interface. T-1 has 16 banks, with 16 patterns in each bank–a total of 256 patterns are always readily available.

– The Shape section lets you sculpt the rhythmic cycle, add repeating notes, create arpeggiating patterns and melodic movements.

– The Groove section lets you set the base velocity and sustain and change the musical feel by changing the timing and accent of the notes.

– The Tonal section lets you change and add notes, scroll though harmonies and lock notes into musical scales.

– The Setup section lets you control basic setup parameters and add random modulation across all the parameters on the device.

“T-1 is an euclidean rhythm sequencer. A melody and harmony generator. An advanced arpeggiator. A randomizer. A performance instrument. A MIDI effect processor. And everything in between. T-1 goes beyond traditional step sequencing by applying a hyper-fluent workflow and opens a world of endless musical exploration. After three years of exploration and development, we hope that you will help us take the final steps to get T-1 into production and into reality by backing this project.”

“T-1 uses a set of parameter driven algorithms with musical constraints that allows for dynamic hands-on control on every aspect of the composition. It lets you dive deep in musical exploration, and create ever-evolving musical structures. By rethinking how you interact with sequencers, we’ve created an approach where the composition is sculpted with a set of parameters. Much like you would sculpt a sound on a synth. The interface enables a fast and fluent workflow of modulating melodies and rhythms.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals