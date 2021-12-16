Mini bread board power station is perfect for prototyping your electronic projects

Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new bread board power station, perfect for helping to prototype electronic projects. Simply attach the power station to your bread board and it can provide a wide variety of different voltages in the form of 3.3V, 5V, +12V,-12V as well as adjustable voltages between 1V-25V with currents up to 1.5A. Created by electronics engineer and solutions developer Walid Issa based in Sheffield in the United Kingdom. The mini power station is perfect for the hobbyist, developer and maker. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the electronics project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).

Mini bread board power station features

“The board has been tested under the highest current of 1.5A and a thermal top and side view are shown below. The board can be considered warm where the temperature is not exceeding 53°C. 1st Stretch goal | £70k: TikStation with OLED An OLED display will be added to display the voltages and currents for each output. 2nd Stretch goal | £90k: Master Electronics Kit The board will be produced as a kit with all required basic electronic parts to start your projects, i.e., Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, LEDs, Diodes, Transistors, Motors, Sensors, Lamps, Soldering Iron and Multimeter”

If the Mini Power Station crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Mini Power Station bread board power solution project view the promotional video below.

“3rd Stretch goal | £120k: Electronics Curriculum for All Levels The board with the electronics kit will be provided with a curriculum that suits all levels of learners from basics to advanced topics. 4th Stretch goal | £200k: OPEN SOURCED All the designs and project details and files will be open-source on Github.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the bread board power solution, jump over to the official Mini Power Station crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

The board accepts various input choices: USB-C (5-20V), Standard USB (5V), Li-ion Battery (3.7V and higher), Lead Acid Battery (6V to 24V)

It provides multiple outputs at the same time with different polarity as (3.3V, 5V, +12V, -12V and adjustable)

You can get two adjustable outputs

It can supply loads with a high current reaching 1.5A

It provides short circuit protection and overheating protection

It ensures uniform thermal distribution for less heating and prolonged life

Wide input range 3.3V-25V from USB charger, Power Banks, Batteries or other power supplies

Wide output range 1.2V – 25V

Compatible with breadboard

It has a separate LED indicator for each output

More than one input can be connected at the same time without a problem. The priority will be given to the highest input

