BRABUS XL 800: 800 HP of Extreme G-Wagen Power.

The BRABUS XL 800 off-road supercar is a groundbreaking vehicle that redefines the concept of combining rugged off-road capability with high-end luxury. Built upon the foundation of the Mercedes-AMG G 63, this powerhouse features a custom-designed chassis equipped with portal axles, providing an impressive ground clearance of 47 centimeters (18.5 inches). This engineering marvel enables the XL 800 to conquer the most challenging terrains while maintaining a commanding presence on city streets. The vehicle’s off-road prowess is further enhanced by its advanced suspension system, the BRABUS Ride Control coilover suspension, which offers cockpit adjustability to adapt to various driving conditions.

Under the hood, the BRABUS XL 800 houses a formidable twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates a staggering 800 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. This immense power allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.6 seconds, showcasing its exceptional performance capabilities. The top speed is electronically limited to 210 km/h (130 mph), ensuring a thrilling driving experience whether navigating rocky trails or cruising on highways. The engine’s power is complemented by a stainless steel sports exhaust system with active sound management, adding an auditory dimension to the XL 800’s impressive performance.

Design That Demands Attention

The BRABUS XL 800 is a visual masterpiece that commands attention wherever it goes. The vehicle’s exterior is adorned with the WIDESTAR bodywork, carefully crafted from high-gloss exposed-structure carbon, exuding an aura of sophistication and strength. The 22-inch forged wheels, wrapped in robust 325/55 R 22 off-road tires, not only enhance the XL 800’s rugged appeal but also ensure exceptional durability and performance in challenging conditions. The exterior is further enhanced by a sleek LED wind deflector and a carbon brush guard, adding both style and functionality to the vehicle’s design.

Step inside the XL 800, and one is greeted by a bespoke luxury experience that sets it apart from any other off-road vehicle. The interior is adorned with a slate gray BRABUS MASTERPIECE leather, carefully precision-quilted to create a luxurious and inviting atmosphere. The exposed-structure carbon accents throughout the cabin add a sporty and modern touch, while advanced features such as power-retractable steps and “Easy Entry” rear door hinges elevate the convenience and comfort of the driving experience. Every detail, from the illuminated BRABUS logos to the carbon pedal pads, reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence and attention to detail.

Pricing and Availability

The BRABUS XL 800 is a true masterpiece, crafted to order to ensure that each vehicle is tailored to the specific desires and requirements of its discerning buyer. The version showcased here carries a price tag of €630,767 (export price in Germany, excluding VAT), reflecting its exclusivity and the unparalleled level of engineering and craftsmanship that goes into every unit. While the price may be substantial, it is a testament to the XL 800’s position as the ultimate off-road supercar, offering a combination of performance, luxury, and capability that is unmatched in the automotive world. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact BRABUS directly to discuss customization options and delivery timelines, ensuring that their XL 800 is a true reflection of their personal style and preferences.

Specifications

Engine: 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 800 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque

4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 800 hp and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque Performance: 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds; top speed limited to 210 km/h (130 mph)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds; top speed limited to 210 km/h (130 mph) Chassis: Custom BRABUS portal axles with 47 cm (18.5 in) ground clearance

Custom BRABUS portal axles with 47 cm (18.5 in) ground clearance Wheels: 22-inch forged wheels with 325/55 R 22 off-road tires

22-inch forged wheels with 325/55 R 22 off-road tires Exterior: WIDESTAR exposed-structure carbon bodywork, LED wind deflector, carbon brush guard

WIDESTAR exposed-structure carbon bodywork, LED wind deflector, carbon brush guard Interior: Slate gray BRABUS MASTERPIECE leather, carbon accents, power-retractable steps

Slate gray BRABUS MASTERPIECE leather, carbon accents, power-retractable steps Suspension: BRABUS Ride Control coilover suspension with cockpit adjustability

BRABUS Ride Control coilover suspension with cockpit adjustability Exhaust: Stainless steel sports exhaust with active sound management

Stainless steel sports exhaust with active sound management Price: €630,767 (export price in Germany, excluding VAT)

For automotive enthusiasts intrigued by the BRABUS XL 800, the brand offers a wide range of high-performance vehicles and customization options to cater to various preferences and desires. From sleek luxury sedans to powerful sports cars, BRABUS consistently pushes the boundaries of automotive engineering and design, creating vehicles that are not only visually stunning but also deliver unparalleled performance. Whether one is an off-road adventurer seeking the ultimate all-terrain machine or a luxury car aficionado desiring the finest in craftsmanship and exclusivity, BRABUS has a vehicle that will captivate the imagination and ignite the passion for driving. With a commitment to excellence and a relentless pursuit of innovation, BRABUS continues to set the standard in the world of high-performance luxury automobiles.

