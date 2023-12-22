Brabus Mercedes GLC X 254 unveiled

Brabus has announced that they are offering a range of upgrades for the new Mercedes GLC X 254, which includes a range of styling upgrades and also power upgrades for the SUV, and more.

The Brabus Mercedes GLC X 254 is based on the GLC 300 model, which is the top model in the range at the moment, the high-end MAG GLC 63 model hasn’t been l; launched yet, so we can expect that to get the Brabus treatment when it launches.

Modern daily driving meets BRABUS typical performance excellence with the new individualization program for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class X 254. From its sporty yet undeniably sophisticated looks to its PowerXtra-infused power delivery tech, we’re excited to introduce owners of this model series to our latest BRABUS upgrade. Designed to particularly highlight the ‘S’ in this unique Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in typical BRABUS fashion, we invite you to take your driving experience to the next level.

This individualization program offers a selection of exterior upgrades made from only the best quality materials. Carbon fiber front and rear fascia inserts complement the clearly defined proportions of the compact SUV’s design – precision-engineered to perfectly optimize driving dynamics while ensuring an unmistakable fusion of style and functionality. The BRABUS rear spoiler made from high-grade polyurethane further enhances downforce, providing excellent stability at higher speeds.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus Mercedes GLC X 254 over at the Brabus website at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much these upgrades for the GLC will cost.

Source Brabus



