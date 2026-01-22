The New King of SUVs: BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition (W 465)

The BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition, based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W 465) platform, represents a new pinnacle in the high-performance SUV segment. Limited to just 30 units worldwide, this exclusive model combines advanced engineering, meticulous craftsmanship, and bold design. It is tailored for individuals who demand a seamless blend of speed, luxury, and exclusivity, making it a symbol of automotive excellence.

Unmatched Performance and Engineering

At the heart of the BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition lies the BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 Biturbo engine, a marvel of precision engineering. This powerhouse delivers an extraordinary 900 horsepower and 1,250 Nm of torque, propelling the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds. Its electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph) ensures a balance between exhilarating performance and safety.

The stainless-steel exhaust system, equipped with selectable sound modes, offers a dynamic driving experience. Drivers can switch between a subtle, refined hum and a commanding, aggressive roar, depending on their mood or environment. This combination of raw power and refined engineering positions the BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition as a benchmark in its class, offering both thrilling acceleration and precise handling.

Striking Aerodynamic Design

The exterior of the BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition is a testament to innovative automotive design and aerodynamics. Its carbon-fiber bodywork, available in exclusive “Stealth Gray” and “Signature Black” finishes, enhances both visual appeal and performance. Every element of the design has been carefully crafted to optimize aerodynamics and stability at high speeds.

Key exterior features include:

A carbon rear spoiler that improves downforce and aerodynamic efficiency.

An illuminated carbon-fiber radiator grille frame that adds a distinctive visual signature.

24-inch BRABUS Monoblock II EVO “PLATINUM EDITION” wheels with carbon-fiber Aero Blades for enhanced stability and reduced drag.

These design elements not only contribute to the vehicle’s performance but also ensure it commands attention wherever it goes. The bold and aerodynamic exterior reflects the perfect harmony between form and function.

Luxurious and Innovative Interior

The interior of the BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition redefines luxury and craftsmanship. The handcrafted BRABUS Masterpiece interior features intricate “Shell” quilting on the seats, door panels, and floor mats, showcasing the brand’s dedication to detail. High-tech exposed carbon-fiber accents on the dashboard, center console, and door panels add a contemporary edge to the cabin’s design.

Ambient LED lighting, synchronized with illuminated carbon-fiber entry panels, creates a customizable atmosphere that enhances the driving experience. The interior is not merely a space for passengers—it is a sanctuary of comfort, innovation, and sophistication. Every detail, from the premium materials to the advanced technology, has been designed to elevate the experience of both driver and passengers.

Performance and Environmental Considerations

While the BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition excels in performance, it also highlights the trade-offs associated with high-powered vehicles. With a fuel consumption of 16.3 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 371 grams per kilometer, it falls into energy efficiency class G. These figures underscore its focus on delivering unparalleled performance, albeit with environmental compromises.

The production of this exclusive model is limited to just 30 units, making sure its rarity and desirability. Each vehicle is carefully crafted to the highest standards, reflecting BRABUS’s commitment to quality and exclusivity. This limited production run further enhances its appeal as a collector’s item, making it a prized possession for automotive enthusiasts.

A Masterpiece of Performance and Exclusivity

The BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition is more than just a high-performance SUV—it is a statement of innovation, luxury, and engineering excellence. From its 900-horsepower V8 Biturbo engine to its handcrafted interior and aerodynamic carbon-fiber design, every aspect of this vehicle has been carefully engineered to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. With only 30 units available globally, it represents the pinnacle of exclusivity and automotive craftsmanship. For those seeking a high-performance SUV that combines power, luxury, and rarity, the BRABUS 900 Rocket Edition stands in a league of its own.

Source Brabus



