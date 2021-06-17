Brabus 900 Rocket Edition packs 900 horsepower

Brabus have unveiled their latest high powered SUV, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition which is based on the Mercedes G 63 G Wagon. Just 25 units of this unique Brabus SUV will be made.

The Mercedes G 63 is already a powerful SUV, the standard car comes with 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition comes with a massive 900 horsepower 921 lb-ft of torque.

The new 900 Rocket edition comes with a top speed of 174 miles per hour (280 km/h) and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.7 seconds, that is seriously impressive for such a large SUV.

As with all of these Brabus special edition vehicles, the car has had a number of other upgrades as well as the power. This includes a set of 24 inch Brabus Mono-block Z hi-tech forged wheels which are fitted with high performance tires with 355/25 ZR 24 on the rear.

On the exterior of the vehicle there is a range of styling upgrades and the car will be available in a range of unique colors which will include Stealth Gray, Signature Black and more,

Inside the car there is a bespoke black leather interior with some bucket seats and a number of other upgrades including a center console with retractable tables and a range of carbon fiber inlays.

This certainly is a unique SUV, although you are going to have a to pay a considerable amount of money for all these upgrades. Pricing for the new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition starts at €480,059 before taxes. You can find out more details about the car over at Brabus at the link below.

Source Brabus

