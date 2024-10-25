Brabus 800 Superblack, Mean Green & Deep Blue Unveiled

Brabus has unveiled the new BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR, a stunning addition to the BRABUS Collection 2025. This new lineup, based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, includes the BRABUS 800 SUPERBLACK, MEAN GREEN, and DEEP BLUE variants. Each model showcases the innovative WIDESTAR exterior concept, designed to captivate with its bold aesthetics and innovative engineering. The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR is a testament to the brand’s commitment to combining power with precision, offering a unique blend of performance and style.

The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the Mercedes-AMG G 63. By incorporating the WIDESTAR exterior concept, BRABUS has taken the already impressive G-Class to new heights. The vehicle’s commanding presence is further enhanced by the use of high-grade polyurethane and exposed carbon components, which not only add to its visual appeal but also contribute to its overall performance.

Design and Features

The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR is crafted with high-grade polyurethane and features an array of exposed carbon components, providing an exclusive touch for discerning owners. The aggressive WIDESTAR apron, complete with large air intakes and an integrated carbon front spoiler, sets the tone for the vehicle’s dynamic energy. Signature BRABUS elements, such as the carbon Powerdome on the hood and the carbon radiator grille frame, enhance its commanding presence. The vehicle’s silhouette is further defined by flared WIDESTAR fenders and carbon mirror caps, while the rear features distinct WIDESTAR details and a newly engineered rear wing.

The attention to detail in the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR’s design is evident in every aspect of the vehicle. From the LED entry lights that illuminate the ground when the doors are opened to the carefully crafted interior, every element has been carefully considered to provide an unparalleled driving experience. The interior can be customized to suit individual preferences, with a wide range of high-end materials and finishes available, including leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber.

Pricing and Availability

The BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR models, including the SUPERBLACK and DEEP BLUE variants, are available exclusively for BRABUS Masterpiece conversions. These models feature high-grade carbon construction and are designed for those seeking the ultimate in automotive luxury and performance. Pricing for these exclusive models is available upon request, reflecting the bespoke nature of each vehicle. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact BRABUS directly for more information on availability and customization options.

It is worth noting that the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR is not a mass-produced vehicle. Each model is carefully crafted to meet the specific requirements of its owner, ensuring that no two vehicles are exactly alike. This level of customization is a hallmark of the BRABUS brand, which prides itself on delivering truly unique automotive experiences to its clientele.

Specifications

Model: BRABUS 800 SUPERBLACK, MEAN GREEN, DEEP BLUE

Base: Mercedes-AMG G 63

Exterior: WIDESTAR concept with high-grade polyurethane and carbon components

Front Features: WIDESTAR apron, large air intakes, carbon front spoiler

Signature Elements: Carbon Powerdome, carbon radiator grille frame, flared WIDESTAR fenders

Side Features: LED entry lights, carbon mirror caps

Rear Features: Distinct WIDESTAR details, carbon rear fenders, apron, spare wheel cover, rear wing

Customization: High-end wheels, performance parts, interior options

In addition to the impressive exterior design, the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR features a range of performance enhancements that elevate its capabilities beyond those of the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63. These include a BRABUS-tuned suspension system, high-performance brakes, and a sport exhaust system that delivers an unmistakable sound. The result is a vehicle that not only looks the part but also delivers an unrivaled driving experience.

For those intrigued by the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR, other areas of interest might include exploring the engineering behind BRABUS’s performance enhancements or delving into the customization possibilities for the Mercedes G-Class. These topics offer a deeper understanding of what makes BRABUS a leader in automotive innovation and luxury. With its combination of bold design, innovative technology, and uncompromising performance, the BRABUS 800 WIDESTAR represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence and is sure to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Source Brabus



