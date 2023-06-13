We recently saw the new Brabus 800 4×4 Superblack and now Brabus has launched another new SUV, the Brabus 800 4×4 Stealth Green, this new SUV comes with an impressive 800 horsepower.

The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.6 seconds which is very impressive for such a larger SUV and it also comes with a top speed of 130 miles per hour.

Luxurious. Limitless. Powerful. Designed to stand out, the BRABUS 800 4×4² Stealth Green is a fierce display of BRABUS typical 1-Second-Wow elegance, boldly underlined in every detail by an adventure-ready feel-good factor. It is your personal Stealth Green statement. A titan of modern off-roading, radiating pure Geländewagen power no matter where your next adventure across the uncharted may take you. First and foremost, a complete BRABUS WIDESTAR exterior concept redefines the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² platform – infusing the luxury off-roader with a unique BRABUS signature character, now exclusively restyled for the first time with a Stealth Green paint scheme.

Here at BRABUS, good design is treated with the same unimpeachable attention to detail as functionality – and the BRABUS 800 4×4² Stealth Green masters both. At the front, the Adventure concept is characterized by a custom BRABUS fascia, complete with an integrated carbon fiber underride guard, LED position lights and a cable-winch with 4,500 kilograms of pulling force. The carbon fiber radiator grill featuring an LED backlit BRABUS logo and two Stealth Green signature stripes as well as the carbon fiber BRABUS Powerdome for the hood add additional accents to the supercar’s unique face.

You can find out more information about the new Brabus 800 4×4 Stealth Green over at the Brabus website at the link below, the car comes with 22-inch BRABUS Monoblock HD forged wheels.

Source Brabus



