BP Doctor MED medical grade smartwatch 45% off $199

The BP Doctor MED is marketed as the world’s first medical grade blood pressure monitoring smartwatch capable of accurate readings as well as monitoring activity and sleep. The smartwatch is now available via Indiegogo at a discounted price with worldwide shipping available. Other features of the medical smartwatch include a companion application for collating and reviewing data, vibrating alarms and reminders, push notifications and call alerts as well as a 7 day battery life.

BP Doctor MED medical grade smartwatch

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $199 or £149 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“YHE BP Doctor MED is the world’s first medical-grade true wearable blood pressure smartwatch. It features a patented dual inflatable air cuff design that monitors your blood pressure fluctuations 24/7 with the traditional oscillometric BP measurement. Along with BP monitoring, BP Doctor MED also tracks your daily activities and sleeping sessions and provides comprehensive health data insights. All your health info can be synced in-app and shared with your family members remotely for health management or generated in a report that can be instantly shared with your doctor. BP Doctor MED features a dual inflatable cuff design that brings medical-grade accuracy along with all essential functions of the smartwatch/band. Get BP Doctor MED, get them all on your wrist!”

If the BP Doctor MED campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the BP Doctor MED medical grade smartwatch project watch the promotional video below.

“Crafted with a lightweight and ergonomic design, BP Doctor MED can work for up to 7 days on a single full charge. It also has all the essential features of a smartwatch, like push notifications, call alerts, reminders, vibrating alarms, and more for an efficient lifestyle anywhere you go! AHA also suggests healthy people take regular blood pressure measurements to monitor the blood pressure fluctuations to reduce the risk of potential health problems. “

“Last year, we launched our very first wearable blood pressure smartwatch – BP Doctor PRO and it became the world’s most funded BP smartwatch ever with over $580K raised and a user base that has grown to more than 10,000 over the past year. We are glad to see more and more people are using BP Doctor to monitor their health status and improve their lifestyle. Th is year, we’re coming to deliver the BP Doctor MED for more people!”

Source : Indiegogo

