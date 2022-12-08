Archery bow and arrow games controller

If you like to learn more about archery and would like to experience a simulation experience in your own home complete with “authentic” bow and arrow controller. You might be interested in a new system launched by Kickstarter this week. Supplied complete with its own array of applications the home archery kit allows you to enjoy a taste of virtual archery in the comfort of your own home.

I am not quite sure how it compares to the real thing but the archery games controller allows you to enjoy the motion of firing arrows at virtual targets. Unfortunately its creators do not make it clear whether you can use the bow and arrow controller with other games currently on the market or if it is restricted to just the applications they provide.

“WONDER FITTER is a smart virtual archery for quick and easy home archery games. It uses real recurve bows and blunt dry-firing arrows to simulate a true-to-life archery experience, making it fun and easy to experience the joy of shooting, muscle toning, and mental focus in any place at any time. Great for adults, kids, and any archer of all skills and ages!”

Bow and arrow controller

With the assumption that the Archery crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Archery bow and arrow controller project scrutinize the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $193 or £164 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Want to learn or practice archery, but not sure how or where to go? WONDER FITTER is an innovative new product that allows you to practice archery right in your own home. No hassles trying to find a local archery range or packing up and traveling long distances. Just set up the WONDER FITTER in your home and get started!”

“WONDER FITTER is the easiest, fastest, and most practical way to practice archery whenever you want! You’ll never be limited by inclement weather, municipal restrictions, cost, or a local professional range that’s booked up. Whenever you feel like a shooting fix, you can just grab your bow and arrows and hit the bullseye with WONDER FITTER!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the bow and arrow controller, jump over to the official Archery crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





