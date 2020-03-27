Boomper rugged smartphone case and volume booster

If you consider the volume from your smartphone speakers a little inadequate, you may be interested in a new smartphone accessory called Boomper. The protective case has been designed to increase the volume from your smartphone speakers as well as protect your device thanks to its rugged design. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the dualpurpose smartphone case which is now available to back by a Kickstarter with early bird pledges from $6. Once fitted to your smartphone you can expect to increase your smartphone’s volume by 10 dB or more.

“Presenting a revolutionary sound booster that also protects your smartphone. We’ve solved the problem where you’re struggling to listen to music, audio messages and calls from your smartphone’s speaker. Fully patented in Italy and created by a team of inventors with over 50 years combined experience in the technology sector.”

“Most of today’s smartphones have pretty capable speakers, but you can’t always appreciate it because of bad positioning. The bottom placement makes you lose all the perception of the speaker’s volume, as it spreads in all directions but yours.We all love full screen devices but when it comes to front facing speakers even major brands don’t seem to be able to give us a decent experience yet. Created for the iPhone 7, 7+, 8, 8+, X, Xs, Xr, Xs Max – Boomper is a case/bumper that boosts sound by simply redirecting it towards you with a minimalistic slider!”

Source : Kickstarter

