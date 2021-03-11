Innovative Bowio book light from $49



If you have ever tried to use one of the currently available reading lights designed to be attached directly to your book, you will already know how awkward Mostar to use. Providing poor illumination and continually moving as you read and turn pages a new innovative book light called Bowio has this week launched via Kickstarter providing an alternative. Thanks to over 1400 backers the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal and over $100,000 in funding with still 28 days remaining. The Bowio book light has been designed and engineered by readers for readers.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Bowio campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Bowio book light project review the promotional video below.

“As a team of avid readers, we have completely reimagined the book light to achieve a better reading experience. With a completely unique look, designed with style, Bowio looks nothing like anything you’ve ever seen.”

"The result is a reading experience that maintains contrast while scattering light to reduce glare to the barest minimum – Also it allows you to precisely control the brightness with a touch for an undisrupted reading experience. As a team of avid readers, we have completely reimagined the book light to achieve a better reading experience. With a completely unique look, designed with style, Bowio looks nothing like anything you've ever seen."

“The result is a reading experience that maintains contrast while scattering light to reduce glare to the barest minimum – Also it allows you to precisely control the brightness with a touch for an undisrupted reading experience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the book light, jump over to the official Bowio crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

