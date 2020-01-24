Musiko titanium Bluetooth 5 bone conduction earbuds

Music based in Toronto Canada has created slim bone conduction earbuds aptly named the Musiko. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, IP65 waterproof certification, TI Burr-Brown audio finished with a slim lightweight design constructed from titanium alloy. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the “world’s thinnest” all in one bone conduction earbuds now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird prices available at 50% discount.

The Musiko bone conduction earbuds are now available from C$75 or roughly £44 or $57. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020.

“Musiko uses bone conduction to send audio through vibrations against the zygotic arch, leaving your ears open for comfort and safety. Musiko offers deep bass and a wide dynamic sound range, 6 hours of crystal clear music and calls, and a sweatproof design ready to take on any adventure. You can listen to music or make telephone calls without earphones into your ears. The sound is delivered through bone. Bone conduction is the transmission of sound to the inner ear through the bones of the skull. Its benefits extend beyond normal hearing ranges to work for those with impaired hearing.”

“Wireless Bluetooth open-ear sports bone conduction earbuds with HIFI sound, safety, and comfort for running, cycling, walking & more. Musiko surrounded by stereo with a world-class excellent mixer with more than ten years’ experience in charge of earphone commissioning for one month, finally yielding perfect sound qualities of low, medium and high frequencies. Musiko provides a rich, high-quality, bass boosted, AAC audio. It’s great-sounding music, movies, and more to your ears.”

Source: Kickstarter

