BMW to invest £600 million in Mini electric plants in the UK

BMW has announced that it will be making an investment of £600 million in the UK for electric vehicles at its Mini factories in Oxford and Swindon, this is great news for the electric car industry in the UK.

The plant in Oxford will be used to build two models of the electric Mini in the UK from 2026, these new models are the Mini Cooper 3-door and the Mini Aceman, you can see more details below.

BMW Group has announced today a new investment of more than £600 million in the MINI factories at Oxford and Swindon. “With this new investment we will develop the Oxford plant for production of the new generation of electric MINIs and set the path for purely electric car manufacturing in the future,” says Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for production.

This development has been supported by the UK Government and will help to secure jobs at the Oxford manufacturing plant and at the body-pressing facility in Swindon.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch says, “This decision is a big vote of confidence in the UK economy and the work of this Government to ensure the continued strength of our world-leading automotive sector. We are proud to be able to support BMW Group’s investment, which will secure high-quality jobs, strengthen our supply chains and boost Britain’s economic growth.”

You can find out more details about BMW’s £600 million investment in its plants to produce the Mini electric vehicle in the UK over at the BMW website at the link below.

