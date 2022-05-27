BMW software update brings new features

BMW has announced a new software update for a range of its vehicles that will bring some new features to millions of its customers.

The company has announced that the update will bring a new QlockTwo widget, which is a feature from the BMW iX, and also various other new features.

Digitalisation has shaped most people’s lives for a while now and regular over-the-air updates have become a matter of course. Updates deliver new features, greater security or enhanced usability for customers. The BMW Group became one of the first manufacturers worldwide to introduce Remote Software Upgrades in 2019. Today, it is able to modify every single line of programming code in its upgrade-compatible vehicles. This increasingly gives customers the option of adding functions later, as needed, or activating them for a limited time. BMW is constantly expanding this offering through “BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades” – for example, for driver assistance systems or comfort functions. BMW will be offering another free Remote Software Upgrade from mid-May onwards for vehicles with upgrade capabilities. Since the number of eligible vehicles increases with every new BMW model, more than 3.3 million BMW cars worldwide with Operating System 7 and 8 are now upgrade-compatible.

You can find out more details about all of the new features that BMW is releasing in this new software update at the link below.

Source BMW

