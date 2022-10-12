BMW software update brings improved charging routes and more

BMW has announced that it is releasing some new software updates for more than 3.8 million vehicles worldwide.

The update is available for vehicles with BMW Operating System 8 and it will also be released soon for vehicles running BMW Operating System 7.

The latest Remote Software Upgrade offered free of charge for vehicles with BMW Operating System 8 has been available since last week. A new Remote Software Upgrade for vehicles with BMW Operating System 7 will also be available shortly. Thus, improvements for a total of around 3.8 million vehicles will be made available over-the-air. Since 2019, the BMW Group has been able to modify every line of programming code in vehicle software remotely, making it one of the first manufacturers in the world to offer a functionality that is far more involved than mere navigation map updates. The duration of the installation process also sets the benchmark courtesy of a software architecture that has been gradually refined over the course of the last 15 years, enabling BMW to install software on all control units within the vehicle’s on-board network in around 20 minutes. The free upgrades comprise both improvements and extensions to infotainment, driving, drive system, driver assistance, comfort and safety features.

You can find out more details about this new BMW software update over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW



