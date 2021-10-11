BMW releases new remote software update for 2 million cars (Video)

BMW has announced that it is releasing a new remote software update for around 2 million of its BMW cars worldwide.

The update is being released as an over the air update and it is designed to improve driver assistance functions.

BMW Remote Software Upgrades deliver comprehensive improvements to key vehicle functions, bring the latest digital products into the vehicle over the air and ensure software is always up to date. The BMW Group is offering its third over-the-air upgrade this year – this time for around two million BMW vehicles worldwide. By the end of 2021, the world’s largest upgrade-compatible fleet will be on the roads, with over 2.5 million connected BMW vehicles, from conventionally powered cars to plug-in hybrids to the fully-electric BMW.

The BMW Group’s most extensive Remote Software Upgrade campaign to date will begin with the rollout of the latest version of BMW Operating System 7 (Ver. 21-07) on 11 Oct. 2021. The campaign will kick off in Germany, with other markets to follow in stages. This comprehensive Remote Software Upgrade campaign will focus on expanding and improving driver assistance functions. Spotify will also enhance the entertainment experience offered by BMW Connected Music and can now also play podcasts. BMW M3 and M4 drivers can look forward to a unique new sound experience while driving, thanks to M Sound Control. Each of these new features offers customers greater convenience, enhanced safety and, quite simply, more Sheer Driving Pleasure.

