Joshua Vides creates unique BMW X4 M Competition

BMW has teamed up with Joshua Vides to create a unique BMW X4 M Competition, the car was unveiled at the exclusive showroom [SPACE] by BMW in The Grove in Los Angeles.

As well as the unique BMW X4 M Competition there is also a range of unique apparel created by Josua Vides and BMW.

“As the BMW brand continues to develop, we are always open to cultural developments as well,” said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW: “With his ideas and his vision, Joshua Vides is one of the outstanding figures and opinion leaders in the world of art, lifestyle and culture. The collaboration with JV will see BMW benefit from his influence and his pictures by reaching and captivating new target groups.” Markus Flasch, CEO BMW M GmbH, emphasised that this is “the very first time that a High Performance Sports Activity Vehicle from BMW M acts as the focal point for one of our exclusive collaboratons.” Josh has understood how to use his artistic talents to provide the perfect setting for the design and the lines of this vehicle. “His incomparable style addresses young consumers all around the world and strengthens the BMW M brand consciousness in the expressive luxury segment,” said Markus Flasch.

Joshua Vides: “I am extremely happy to have been able to work with BMW and BMW M in this project. Ever since I was about seven or eight years old, I have wanted to own a BMW. It was just unbelievable to be able to apply my own ideas to the design of a BMW X4 M Competition.” His aim for the project: “I wanted the car to look as great as possible on the stand. This is the first time I have worked with speed lines like the ones you see giving the impression of fast movement in cartoons or films. “I am very pleased with the result.“

Source BMW

