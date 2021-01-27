BMW M5 CS comes with 635 horsepower

BMW are launching a limited run special edition of their BMW M5, the BMW M5 CS and the car comes with an impressive 635 horsepower.

The new M5 CS comes with a 4.4 litre V8 engine that has a seriously impressive 0 to 60 time of just 3.0 seconds.

Even sportier, even more luxurious, even more exclusive: BMW M GmbH is expanding its ranks of specialised performance-focused CS models with the introduction of the BMW M5 CS (fuel consumption, combined: 25.0 – 25.9 mpg, CO 2 emissions, combined: 257 – 248 g/km) – the most powerful production car in the history of the company.

Searingly fast yet eminently usable, the BMW M5 CS is the ultimate incarnation of the BMW M5 and it is the first time there has been a special edition of the iconic model. It blends the kind of performance you might expect of a supercar – 0-62mph achieved in only 3.0 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 189mph – with everyday usability. It is a luxury saloon equally at home on the road as it is on the racetrack.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M5 CS over at BMW at the link below, prices will start at £140,780 on the road.

Source BMW

