BMW iX5 Hydrogen tested in extreme conditions

We have seen the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen previously as BMW has been testing out the car and its technology, now the vehicle is being tested under extreme conditions. The car is being tested in the desert to see how it performs under high temperatures.

The vehicles in the BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet, which launched in February this year, have completed an intensive round of hot-weather testing in the United Arab Emirates for the first time. The car’s fuel cell drive system performed impressively in the face of temperatures rising to 45°C, as well as sand and dust, varying gradients and significant fluctuations in humidity.

The highly efficient fuel cell system, the two hydrogen tanks, the electric motor and the power battery teamed up with the central vehicle control unit to demonstrate their outstanding performance and state of readiness. The Munich-based development team examined both the functionality of all the electric systems under the extreme conditions and the provision of the cooling power to enable the full performance of the vehicle. The vehicles were able to ensure the driving dynamics for which BMW is renowned.

You can find out more information about the BMW iX5 Hydrogen over at BMW at the link below, BMW has been testing out a fleet of these hydrogen vehicles in a pilot fleet since earlier this year.

Source BMW



