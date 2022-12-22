BMW Digital Key can be shared between Android and iPhone

BMW has announced that you can now share its BMW Digital Key between iPhone and Android devices, this means that they have added cross-platform compatibility to their digital key.

The key can be shared between either platform via email, SMS or any other messaging services, the company has also said that they are working on compatibility for Samsung devices.

The BMW Group is continuing to drive the digitalisation of access to its vehicles in co-development with Apple and Google. It is now possible to share a BMW Digital Key across platforms between iPhone and Android devices. Previously, keys could only be shared via Apple iMessage. There is now no longer any need for a specific app or a set method of transmission. Instead, keys can be easily passed on to friends or family from the wallet using the native “share” function known from many apps.

This means that sharing a BMW Digital Key now takes the straightforward form of sending a link. The key can be sent by e-mail, SMS or any other messaging service, e.g. WhatsApp. The recipient does not require either a specific app or a BMW ID. To add the Digital Key to their wallet, they simply click on the link. If the owner and recipient are standing next to each other, the key can also be shared via Apple AirDrop or Android Nearby Share. In certain cases, an activation code may have to be entered in the vehicle for security reasons, which the sender would ideally disclose to the recipient via a different channel. Once a digital key has been received on an iPhone, the recipient can add it to an Apple Watch just as easily.

Source BMW





