BMW CE 04 electric scooter unveiled

BMW has unveiled their new electric scooter, the BMW CE 04 and it comes with 42 horsepower or 31 kW, it also has a 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh) battery.

The battery gives the new BMW CE 04 a range of 130 kilometers, there is also another model with a smaller battery and a range of 100 kilometers.

With a maximum output of 31 kW (42 hp), the new BMW CE 04 has a powerful motor and offers outstanding riding pleasure. For the classic “traffic light start” discipline from 0 to 50 km/h, it takes just fast 2.6 seconds. Even in the reduced output L3e-A1 vehicle class, 23 kW (31 hp) drive power is available. The maximum speed of both versions is 120 km/h – for speedy progress not just in the city but on main roads and motorway sections, too.

The new BMW CE 04 has an ample battery cell capacity of 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh), providing a range of some 130 kilometres (reduced output version: 100 km). This enables day-to-day emission-free riding in the city, in an urban setting and for smaller-scale fun tours after work or at the weekend – with complete peace of mind.

You can find out more details about the new BMW electric scooter over at BMW at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

