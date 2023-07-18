BMW CE 02 unveiled with a 90 km range

BMW has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the BMW CE 02 which is designed for urban environments and comes with a range of up to 90 km on a single charge, it comes with around 11 kW or 15 HP of power.

The new BMW CE 02 represents a new way of accessing BMW Motorrad. It’s electric, it appeals especially to young people and it’s neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter. It’s an eParkourer. Created for the city and the urban environment. Nimble, practical, robust and reduced to the essentials in terms of design. Large wheels meet the demand for robustness and at the same time ensure riding fun on many terrains. Black as the basic colour for the frame, wheels, front fender and triple clamp fairing at the top, and granite grey metallic matt for the engine cover offer just as exciting a contrast as the interplay of matt and high-gloss surfaces. In the special HIGHLINE version, the new CE 02 puts in an extroverted and colourful appearance. Forks anodised in gold and a tape design in combination with Petrol as a contrasting colour make the CE 02 look dynamic and future-oriented even when standing still.

You can find out more information about the new BMW CE 02 over at the BMW website at the link below, as yet rthere are now details on how much this new electric motorbike will retail for.

Source BMW



