BMW and AirConsole reveal new in car game at Gamescom

BMW and AirConsole are launching a new in-car game for BMW vehicles and this new game will be shown off at this year’s Gamescom which takes place in Cologne, Germany between the the 23rd and 27th of August.

BMW and AirConsole also announce the addition of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ from Sony Pictures Television to the AirConsole game portfolio at their joint Gamescom booth. The game is currently under development and will be an all-new version of the world’s biggest quiz show and designed specifically for in-car gaming. The combination of the ease of use of AirConsole’s smartphone game controller with iconic elements from the original game show will create a fun and innovative single- and multiplayer experience. ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ will be made available in BMW and MINI vehicles with the AirConsole App in the course of 2024.

“With AirConsole we bring a great platform for casual in-car gaming into our vehicles, which continuously pushes for new, entertaining experiences. Adding ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ is a perfect example of that,” said Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development.

You can find out more details about BMW and AirConsole and their in-car gaming over at the BMW website at the link below, the new game will be available in BMW and mini vehicles next year.

Source BMW



