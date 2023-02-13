BLUETTI Selects the Most Special Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Sponsored



Racking brains to find more creative gifts to express love? This Feb.6th, BLUETTI will roll out loads of savings on a wide selection of solar generators for lovers to create the most memorable memory at home or on the road. Meanwhile, it will hold a BLUETTILOVE campaign for lovebirds to win free solar generator, panels and coupons.

AC300+ B300 Combo: Expandable Power Center

Starts at £3,399 (was £3,798), Save £399

AC300 is another modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market. Boasting up to 12,288Wh capacity and a 3,000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it’s an ideal gift for both outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers. Stack the AC300 with four BLUETTI B300 expansion batteries connected to achieve a max 12,288Wh output. The AC300 inverter can power home appliances with up to 3,000W of continuous output and a 6,000W surge capability.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: Versatile Power Monster

AC200MAX+B300 Combo: Starts at £4,048 (was £4,598), Save £550

It’s frustrating to lose power unexpectedly while spending quality time at home or in the wild. The AC200MAX, one of the most popular models in the BLUETTI Store, will never let you down. It adopts safe and reliable LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demand. Not enough? Then consider connecting with B230 or B300 expansion battery to extend the capacity for increasing power needs.

BLUETTI EB3A: Portable Solar Generator

EB3A+ PV68 combo Starts at 478£ (was 578£), Save 100£

Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there’s clean air, acres and acres of woods, and mountain streams flowing by. Carry along a compact and powerful solar generator such as BLUETTI EB3A to conveniently charge your cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. With 268W power storage and multiple charging methods, including 200W solar charging, you will always have enough power to stay connected, every precious moment together will be captured without delay.

BLUETTI PV68/ PV120/ PV200/ PV350: Easy Access to Solar Energy

PV350 Starts at 849£ (was 949£), Save 100£

Enjoy a solar lifestyle by hooking up with BLUETTI solar panels, covering from PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350. They use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan. Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity or angle to generate the optimal solar intake. Given up to 23.4% high conversion rate of the solar panel, your battery can sip power from the sun at high speed and run your electronics for hours on end. Achieving power self-sufficiency has never been easier!

In addition, BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine’s Day Sale. Participants can either upload photos and share the sweetest memory/ love story with their lovers or post anonymous SMS to win free EB3A solar generator. All orders will gain three times BLUETTI Bucks, which can be used to redeem various useful gifts. Click here to learn more:

https://bluettipower.co.uk/pages/valentines-day-sale

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at: https://bluettipower.co.uk

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals