C-TAP smart Bluetooth fountain pen from $49

C-TAP is a new smart pen equipped with Bluetooth connectivity enabling it to be connected to a companion application on your smartphone. Launched via Kickstarter this week the unique Bluetooth pen is already on its way to being funded and is now available to back.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique smart Bluetooth pen which is capable of controlling your devices with a simple tap. Early bird pledges are available from $45 or £36 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during October 2020.

“We love pens. We love the way they can change the world with infinite possibilities. Short of making you a cup of tea, a quality pen can change the way the world operates. A sketch to draw a city, a speech to promote a town, a movement to express an idea. They say a pen is mightier than a sword, but ours is far more practical!

How can we bring this tool to the twentieth century? The humble fountain pen has been in existence since 1827. Petrache Poenaru invented the fountain pen while he was in school in Paris and wanted a way to continue note taking without stopping to dip for ink.”

“We want to create a permanent, techy version of the fountain pen. We have upgraded this art tool with a durable, bold design that is comfortable to hold. The screw connections give a firm grip to the pen as well as adding to its’ structure. So how have we introduced a bit of tech to this beautiful object…

The C-TAP APP, the magic remote, the all encompassing tool will be available on both iOS and Play store. It will control as many bluetooth devices as physically possible. The TAP and endless combinations of the TAP will trigger different actions. Simply use the APP to asign your ACTION to control. Each tap will be specific based on what you want to control.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals