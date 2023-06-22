Blood in Baldur’s Gate a F2P murder mystery prequel to BG3

With the highly anticipated launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 just around the corner the development team at Larian Studios have released a free to play murder mystery prequel to whet your appetite ahead of the main event. The game is completely free and exists in a web browser format allowing you to enjoy it from any Internet connected device. Blood in Baldur’s Gate takes place 15 years prior to the events of the main game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 31st 2023 and will be available to play on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Pre-ordering on PC now will automatically upgrade you to the Digital Edition for free. On PS5, pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will give you access to 72hrs Early Access and many other goodies.

Blood in Baldur’s Gate

“Tavs, we need your help. Will your sharp analytical minds unravel these heinous killings before the murderer strikes again?”

“Players are encouraged to co-operate with fellow participants on Larian’s official forum or subreddit, where they can discuss and consider their next move(s), or put decisions to a vote. Larian seems to be teasing the possible return of an antagonist from the second entry in the series…you will have to delve deep into 30+ Blood in Baldur’s Gate locations to find out more.”

