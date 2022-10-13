Blockbuster TV series trailer and release date

Netflix has released a trailer for its new Blockbuster TV series during which a Manager who finds out he is managing the last Blockbuster Video store in America. Do you need TV series will premiere on the Netflix streaming service early next month and will be available to watch from November 3, 2022 onwards.

For those of you unfamiliar with Blockbuster and video tapes, it was an American-based provider of hoe movie and video game rental services through its chain of worldwide video shops. Unfortunately with the expansion of services such as Netflix and others Blockbuster Entertainment and its 9,094 stores and 84,300 employees with roughly 58,500 in the United States and 25,800 in other countries struggled to stay afloat and compete with the new streaming technologies.

Blockbuster TV Series release date

Netflix has confirmed the Blockbuster release date has been set for November 3, 2022. “At the last remaining Blockbuster, a hardworking manager fights to keep his video store open and staff happy amid competition and complicated feelings.”

“The trailer introduces us to Timmy’s lively bunch of employees, including his longtime crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), maternal figure Connie (Olga Merediz), aspiring filmmaker Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), girl-next-door Hannah (Madeleine Arthur), too-cool-for-school teen Kayla (Kamaia Fairburn) and store owner Percy (J.B. Smoove). They might all come from different walks of life, but they all bring a lot of heart to keep the little engine chugging.”

Source : Netflix



