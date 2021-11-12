blipOne smart battery can power your home in emergencies

blipOne is a unique home smart battery specifically designed to be able to power your major appliances throughout your home when needed in the case of loss of power and emergency outages. The eco-friendly smart battery requires no professional installation and can be moved to exactly where you need power and comes with a 3 year warranty. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 36 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $799 or £598 (depending on current exchange rates).

blipOne home smart battery is powerful enough to run your home

“This is the first home battery truly designed for portable apartment use and living. With no permanent installation you can take it wherever you live, and it can easily be used throughout your home. After a quick account setup, plug blipOne into any standard outlet to immediately begin storing energy. It’s that simple: no landlords or electricians necessary. Set it and forget it. Using advanced algorithms and the free app, blipOne connects to your utility rate system. It reviews your rate plan and takes advantage of electricity prices that change throughout the day. By storing energy overnight or when the price is low, and using it to power your devices during the day when the price is highest, blip saves you money without having to turn anything off.”

Assuming that the blipOne funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the blipOne home smart battery project view the promotional video below.

“Keep yourself, your home, and your family safe with easily accessible backup power during rolling blackouts or severe weather. blip energy has worked tirelessly to ensure blipOne exceeds all safety and environmental standards. It’s undergone 40 reliability and safety tests and meets all required certifications. AC equivalent pure sine wave provides safe, quality AC power to protect your devices and electronics. We’ve built multiple layers of safety into the power electronics of blipOne, to go above and beyond industry safety protocols. “

“Check out the blip algorithm yourself–head here and calculate the potential and projected savings you could experience. This calculator uses the same technology as the blipOne app. By storing power, and using it during peak hours, you’ll reduce your reliance on dirty energy from peaker plants, the source of most daytime power and stressors on our environment. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the home smart battery, jump over to the official blipOne crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

