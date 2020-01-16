After Dark Blipblox synthesizer $199

Geeky Gadgets

Building on their previously released synthesiser for kids, Blipblox has created a new After Dark vision offering a more mature look, together with completely re-engineered electronics and software. “It’s the synth you’ll play when the lights go out and the little ones go to sleep.”

The Blipblox After Dark has the same signal flow as the original Blipbox, including selectable oscillators, two LFOs, two envelope generators and a 3-by-3 modulation matrix. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the Blipblox After Dark synthesiser.

All new software and electronics gives the After Dark these additional features:

– Advanced multimode resonant filter gives every sound a rich, analog-like quality.
– Multi-tap stereo delay adds a full, lush effect to the output.
– New oscillator modulation schemes include enhanced Blipblox classics, plus all new schemes that utilize 256 custom wavetables that can be morphed and scanned.
– The After Dark’s drums are generated by over a hundred new kick and snare samples that can be individually pitched for unique, professional beats.

The Blipblox After Dark synthesisers priced at $199 and is available to purchase from the company’s online store and resellers worldwide.

