Blink Mini 2 indoor and outdoor camera

Blink, an Amazon-owned company, has just announced the launch of their next-generation Blink Mini 2 camera. This compact, weather-resistant device is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, thanks to the new Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter, which can be purchased as part of a bundle or separately. The Blink Mini 2 boasts enhanced image quality, improved low-light performance, a wider field of view, and a built-in LED spotlight for color night vision.

The Blink Mini 2 is powered by the company’s custom-built chip, which enables on-device computer vision (CV) to support smart notifications, including person detection. This feature is available with a Blink Subscription Plan, sold separately.

Liz Hamren, chief executive officer at Blink, expressed her excitement about the new product, stating, “We are building on this momentum with the addition of Mini 2 to Blink’s affordable and easy-to-use suite of devices. Mini 2 was rebuilt from the inside out, keeping everything customers expect from Blink while adding even more utility through features like person detection, all at an incredible price point.”

Pricing and Availability

The Blink Mini 2 is available for purchase today in the U.S. and Canada, starting at $39.99 USD and $54.99 CAD. For outdoor use, customers can bundle the Blink Mini 2 with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter for $49.98 USD and $69.98 CAD.

Blink Mini 2 web camera

The Blink Mini 2’s custom chip allows the company to offer premium features at an affordable price point. Some of these features include:

CV-enabled person detection (requires Blink Subscription Plan)

Smart notifications that distinguish between people, animals, and objects

Improved image quality and low-light performance

Wider field of view

Built-in LED spotlight for color night vision

Sleek, Compact Design for Indoor and Outdoor Use

The Blink Mini 2 maintains the compact size of its predecessor while offering enhanced features. When paired with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter, the Mini 2 is ready to withstand outdoor conditions. Its sleek design allows for easy placement in various locations, from a table outside a dog’s crate to under the eave of a garage.

Privacy and Security Features

Blink prioritizes customer privacy and security with the Mini 2. Through the Blink app, users can:

Customize privacy and activity zones

Choose which areas to record, excluding public spaces like busy streets or walkways

Communicate with loved ones and pets using two-way talk

All image processing takes place locally on the device, ensuring that customer data remains secure.

Alexa Integration and Blink Subscription Plans

The Blink Mini 2 works seamlessly with Alexa, allowing customers to connect their camera to an Echo device using the Alexa Blink Smarthome Skills. With this integration, users can receive alerts, check live views on-demand, arm and disarm their camera, and more.

Blink Subscription Plans unlock additional features such as person detection, cloud video recording, up to 60 days of unlimited video history, rapid access to recorded videos, and up to 90 minutes of continuous live view per session. Plans start at just $3 a month or $30 USD a year, and $5 a month or $50 CAD a year.



