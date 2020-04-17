Blaston VR player vs player dueling shooter unveiled

Game design studio Resolution Games has unveiled a new virtual reality, player versus player dueling shooter game currently under development, but will be launching later this year. After previously creating virtual reality games such as Angry Birds and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels. The new shooter named Blaston offers “pit players against each other in intense player vs. player duels that challenge them to stay in constant motion and blast their opponents with incredible precision using an assortment of high-tech, futuristic weaponry”. Check out the official announcement teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest virtual reality game from the Resolution team.

“Coming soon! Blaston pits players against each other in intense player vs. player (PvP) duels that challenge them to stay in constant motion and blast their opponents with incredible precision using an assortment of high-tech, futuristic weaponry. It is anticipated to launch before the end of this year.”

For more information and to register your interest in learning more about the Blaston game as it becomes available, jump over to the official Blaston website to sign up for updates.

Source : R2VR : Blaston

