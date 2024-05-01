Blackview Set to Unveil BL9000 Pro: The World’s First Highest-Resolution FLIR® Thermal Imaging 5G Rugged Phone Running on Android 14

Sponsored:

As a rapidly growing tech brand, Blackview continues to push the boundaries of innovation. After the successful releases of BV6600 Pro, BL8800 Pro, and BV8900—three rugged phones equipped with thermal imaging—Blackview has deepened its partnership with FLIR®, a leader in the thermal imaging industry. According to official sources, Blackview is gearing up to launch its latest rugged phone, BL9000 Pro. It has the latest FLIR® Lepton 3.5, continuing the advantages of its predecessors equipped with FLIR® Lepton 2.5. Alongside standard features like multi-point analysis, secondary analysis, and spatiotemporal analysis, BL9000 Pro introduces new functionalities: temperature alerts, linear temperature measurement, circular area temperature measurement, picture-in-picture mode, and exclusive support for MyFLIR Pro App and Teledyne FLIR Mobile SDK. David Xu, Blackview’s founder and CEO, remarked, ‘With the latest Android 14, FLIR Lepton 3.5, 5G connectivity, and MyFLIR Pro advanced infrared ecosystem, BL9000 Pro stands out as the ultimate rugged phone for tackling tough environments.’ Undoubtedly, the unveiling of BL9000 Pro elevates users’ lifestyles across day-to-day, outdoor, and work environments, offering heightened safety, ease, comfort, and value for money.

It’s worth noting that as the world’s highest-resolution thermal imaging rugged phone, BL9000 Pro offers five major upgrades. First is the clearest thermal imaging upgrades, featuring the latest FLIR® Lepton 3.5 with a resolution of 160×120, four times higher than the previous generation, delivering clearer imaging. It also includes the exclusive MyFLIR® Pro and supports the exclusive Teledyne FLIR Mobile SDK, providing Android/iOS users with more development possibilities for a convenient user experience. Second is the smoothest-ever performance upgrades, with BL9000 Pro boasting an octa-core 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8020, up to 36GB RAM (with the latest 1:2 RAM expansion), 512GB ROM, 120W super-fast charging, and dual-band WiFi 6. Third is all-new Android 14 OS Upgrades, introducing all-new font scaling, magnifier, and privacy boundary settings. Fourth is immersive entertainment upgrades, with BL9000 Pro featuring a 50 MP Samsung® ISOCELL GN5 rear camera, a 50 MP selfie camera, and backed by ArcSoft® 8.0 Algorithms, dual Harman Kardon speakers with Harman AudioEFX® sound, and an X-axis linear motor. Lastly, Top-tier ruggedness upgrades, in addition to the superior MIL-SPEC 810H and IP68+ IP69K waterproof ratings, BL9000 Pro also features top-of-the-line CORNING® GORILLA® GLASS 7 (Victus®). These five significant upgrades aim to provide users with a safer, more convenient, and more budget-friendly lifestyle for both everyday and outdoor use.

No.1 The Clearest Thermal Imaging Upgrades: Revolutionizing Safety, Convenience, and Social Assistance with Cutting-edge FLIR® Thermal Imaging

– The Latest FLIR® Lepton 3.5 + The Highest Resolution of 160×120 + Temperature Alert + Teledyne FLIR Mobile SDK Support + MyFLIR® Pro App + VividIR™

Infrared thermal imaging is a game-changer, translating the invisible infrared energy emitted by objects into visible thermal images. In your daily life, BL9000 Pro proves its worth by accurately sniffing out food spoilage through minute surface temperature variations. Even in the shadows, it has a knack for ferreting out pets skulking under beds by sensing their warmth. Not stopping there, it’s your go-to for checking if a family member’s running a fever by displaying their surface temperature. Plus, it’s not shy about capturing those picturesque “Van Gogh-style selfies” to spice up your social media feed and reel in those likes and followers. When you’re scratching your head over a malfunctioning water pipe, BL9000 Pro steps up, laser-focused on pinpointing the issue area with surgical precision, ensuring you take swift action to dodge potential hazards and financial woes. Whether you’re pounding the pavement on a moonlit jog or roughing it out in the wild, BL9000 Pro’s got your back, scanning for heat signatures of critters or strangers lurking nearby. And when you’re roasting marshmallows under the stars, it’s there, double-checking if that campfire’s truly out, sparing you from any unexpected fiery flare-ups.

It’s worth noting that BL9000 Pro‘s thermal imaging has the highest resolution of 160×120, four times higher than the previous generation product, ensuring clearer and more precise infrared imaging. Additionally, regarding BL9000 Pro’s features, multi-point analysis can monitor temperatures at up to five points simultaneously, while the new horizontal/vertical temperature measurement allows for recording the average temperature along the same horizontal or vertical line. The new customizable square area enables monitoring of temperature ranges within a square region, and the new customizable circular area allows for monitoring temperature ranges within a circular region. These tools can be freely moved and resized (except for the Point). Furthermore, it supports the Teledyne FLIR Mobile SDK, providing more development possibilities for Android/iOS users and delivering a more convenient user experience. The exclusive MyFLIR® Pro app offers users an advanced infrared imaging experience, while the VividIR™ technology further enhances image quality.

No.2 The Smoothest-ever Performance Upgrades: Setting New Standards in Multitasking and App Performance

– Octa-core 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor(6nm) + AnTuTu 805,428 + up to 36GB RAM（1:2 RAM Expansion）+ 512GB ROM + Atomic Memory 2.0 + Intelligent Preloading + WiFi 6 + 120W Super-fast Charging + 8800mAh Battery

To enable users to handle multiple tasks seamlessly and run multiple applications without experiencing any lag or delay, Blackview BL9000 Pro emerges as an upgraded version of a high-end 5G performance flagship. It is equipped with a 6nm octa-core 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, reaching a maximum clock speed of 2.6GHz. With an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 805,428, it sets a record high. Notably, to facilitate smooth transitions between various apps, BL9000 Pro introduces the latest 1:2 RAM expansion technology, offering an unprecedented up to 36GB RAM, resulting in a 35% speed boost in app startup. Additionally, to enhance file-saving efficiency and provide ample space for capturing outdoor adventures without worrying about memory constraints, it features a colossal 512GB ROM using blazing-fast UFS 3.1 flash memory technology. Furthermore, BL9000 Pro integrates Atomic Memory 2.0, intelligent preloading, and WiFi 6, delivering a smoother user experience across streaming, gaming, and multitasking tasks.

With the 120W super-fast charging, BL9000 Pro’s massive 8800mAh battery can be fully charged in just 53 minutes. Plus, with up to 576 hours of standby time, it ensures long-lasting power for outdoor adventures or work, giving you peace of mind.

No.3 All-new Android 14 OS Tailored for Rugged Lifestyles

– DokeOS 4.0 Based on the Latest Android 14 + All-New Font Scaling + All-New Magnifier + Upgraded Privacy Boundary Settings + All-new Copying & Pasting + EasyShare app + Workspace app + Real-time subtitles + Screen Attention

To cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and professionals seeking a more tailored, secure, and seamless experience, BL9000 Pro has upgraded to the latest Android 14, complemented by the innovative DokeOS 4.0. This update introduces a refined font scaling, ensuring text remains crisp and clear at up to 200% magnification. Additionally, a new magnifier enables effortless viewing of small text. Privacy-conscious users will appreciate the enhanced privacy boundary settings, which restrict app access to designated photos and videos, mitigating unauthorized access risks. Simplified copying and pasting of text, images, and videos further streamline user interactions. Moreover, EasyShare app facilitates high-speed file transfers of up to 7.7MB/s without the need for a network connection, while Workspace app efficiently separates work and personal spaces. Real-time subtitles and screen attention enrich multimedia experiences, adding convenience to everyday outdoor usage.

No.4 Immersive Entertainment Upgrades: Unmatched Clarity and Audio Immersion for Every Moment

– 6.78-inch 2.4K FHD+ Display + 120Hz Smart Refresh Rate + CORNING® GORILLA® GLASS 7 (Victus®) + Dual Harman Kardon Smart-PA Speakers + Tuned by Harman AudioEFX® + TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light Certification + Three Reading Modes (Reading, Night Light, Dark Mode)

To ensure users enjoy a smooth and clear viewing experience while also being able to withstand outdoor activities or accidental drops, BL9000 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 2.4K FHD+ display. It supports a 120Hz smart refresh rate and is protected by top-of-the-line CORNING® GORILLA® GLASS 7 (Victus®), which doubles its scratch resistance capabilities. Additionally, to provide users with high-quality audio, BL9000 Pro features dual Harman Kardon Smart-PA speakers, meticulously tuned by Harman AudioEFX®, ensuring immersive sound quality for movies and music and captivating audio effects for gaming. Lastly, to alleviate eye fatigue from prolonged screen exposure, BL9000 Pro has obtained TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light certification and includes three reading modes (Reading, Night Light, Dark Mode), prioritizing users’ eye health.

Captures Life’s Moments in Breathtaking Clarity

-50 MP Samsung® ISOCELL GN5(Rear) + 50 MP(Selfie) + 13MP Ultra-wide and Ultra-macro + ArcSoft® 8.0 Algorithms + True-Chroma Image 2.0 + 4K Video Recording

To meet the growing demand for high-definition photography, BL9000 Pro’s camera setup excels in both its main and front lenses. Equipped with a cutting-edge 50 MP Samsung® ISOCELL GN5 lens with OIS anti-shake technology for the main camera, and the highest-resolution 50 MP selfie lens ever for the front camera, BL9000 Pro guarantees breathtaking clarity. Furthermore, complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide and ultra-macro lens, and enhanced by ArcSoft® 8.0 algorithms and True-Chroma Image 2.0 technology, whether you’re capturing awe-inspiring mountain vistas or urban skylines, or snapping warm selfies with friends during gatherings, or documenting your life’s adventures in 4K ultra-high-definition vlogs, BL9000 Pro delivers exceptional clarity and vivid color reproduction, faithfully preserving your precious moments in stunning detail.

No.5 Top-tier Ruggedness Upgrades: Ensures Peace of Mind in Harsh Conditions Anytime

– Top-tier MIL-STD-810H(1.2 Meters Death Broke Drop-proofness) + IP68 & IP69K Waterproof Ratings(1.5 Meters for 30 Minutes) + Operate Normally in -20°C to 60°C + Glove Mode 2.0

BL9000 Pro is specifically designed for those who engage in demanding activities in harsh environments, providing users with peace of mind in rugged conditions. Continuing the top-tier military-grade standard of MIL-STD-810H and boasting advanced IP68 and IP69K waterproof ratings, BL9000 Pro ensures protection against death broke drop-proofness of up to 1.2 meters and water submersion of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, making it an ideal choice for traversing tropical rainforests and outdoor work environments. Moreover, whether in extreme cold or heat, BL9000 Pro allows users to operate normally in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C, ensuring constant connectivity in extreme weather conditions. Notably, Glove mode 2.0 enables users to navigate the screen effortlessly with gloves up to 4mm thick, making it perfect for winter skiing or work scenarios.

Price and Availability

Heads up! Blackview BL9000 Pro is hitting AliExpress from May 6th to 17th, 2024, PST. Grab the early bird special for just $429.99 ( down from $879.98 ), with savings up to 51%! Click here to buy now!

