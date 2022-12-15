Blacktail first-person action-adventure game launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Blacktail the new first person action adventure game has now launched on the PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC via Steam. For a limited time the game is now available to purchase at a 20% discount until January 5, 2023. Play as the young Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from a medieval Slavic settlement. Unravel your own mystery as you track down living memories of your past that have returned as foul, walking spirits.

Become the guardian of the woods or the terror nightmares are made of. Forge the legend of Baba Yaga and live out its origins in Blacktail , a “one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat, magic and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world”.

Blacktail action-adventure game

“Focus Entertainment and THE PARASIGHT are thrilled to announce the release of their surreal, first-person action-adventure game BLACKTAIL. BLACKTAIL is a one-of-a-kind blend of intense FPS archery, combat, magic and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy-tale world inspired by old Slavic myths.”

“On top of mastering your trusty bow and gauntlet to engage in thrilling boss fights, you’ll also craft arrows and brew elixirs, hunt wild game, and gather resources to improve your abilities, shape your playstyle and survive your ominous environment. Deep in the woods, every choice matters. Choose whether you’ll be a good or an evil witch, deciding the fate of the land and its inhabitants, and witness the impact your decisions have on your skills through BLACKTAIL’s Morality system.”

Source : Steam : Focus Entertainment





