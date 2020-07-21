Death Come True live action science fiction, mystery game hits Steam

A unique science fiction mystery game, in full-length live-action movie format has launched on Steam today and is now available to purchase priced at £12.39. Designed by creator of the “Danganronpa” series, Kazutaka Kodaka, players control the main character using a simple and straightforward selection mechanic “just swipe to look around and tap to make a selection”. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more.

“A new wave interactive movie game” where your actions, and the ending of the story, are determined by your choices. A completely new science fiction mystery, in full-length live-action movie format, from genius creator of the “Danganronpa” series, Kazutaka Kodaka.”

Source : Steam

