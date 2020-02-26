BlackShark 3 smartphone specs revealed by AnTuTu listing

The BlackShark 3 is expected to be made official next month, the company will launch the handset on the 3rd of March and now some of it specifications have been revealed by an AnTuTu benchmark listing.

The handset is listed with the model number MBU-A0 and the device will come with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

The Blackshark 3 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor and the device listed on AnTuTu had 12GB of RAM, we are also expecting another version of the device with 16GB of RAM.

The handset is also listed with 512GB of storage and a QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, it will apparently also come with a 4720 mAh battery and it will feature 65W fast charging.

The handset managed to score an impressive 612,651 on the AnTuTu benchmarks, we will have more information about the handset when it is made official next month.

Source AnTuTu, GSM Arena

