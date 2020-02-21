Black Shark 3 5G smartphone to have 65W charging and 5000 mAh battery

More information has been revealed about the new Black Shark 3 5G smartphone, the handset will come with a 5000 mAh battery and also feature 65W fast charging.

The 65W fast charging will charge the handset to 100 percent in just 38 minutes, the handset will be able to maintain its charge over 800 full cycles.

The new Black Shark 3 5G is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will come with a QHD display that will have a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Those ate the only specifications that have been revealed about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information on the device, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals