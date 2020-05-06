BiTipText finger keyboard uses an interactive skin overlay

A unique text entry system has been created by a team of developers, capable of allowing text entry up to 23 words per minute with a 0.03% uncorrected error rate.researchers have prototyped the finger keyboard which consists of an interactive skin overlay constructed from a flexible PCB connected to an Arduino Uno with a MPR121 sensor chip to read capacitive signals. Eatch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique BiTipText finger keyboard.

“We present a bimanual text input method on a miniature fingertip keyboard, that invisibly resides on the first segment of a user’s index finger on both hands. Text entry can be carried out using the thumb-tip to tap the tip of the index finger. The design of our keyboard layout followed an iterative process, where we first conducted a study to understand the natural expectation of the handedness of the keys in a QWERTY layout for users. Among a choice of 67,108,864 design variations, we identified 1295 candidates offering a good satisfaction for user expectations. Based on these results, we computed an optimized bimanual keyboard layout, while considering the joint optimization problems of word ambiguity and movement time. Our user evaluation revealed that participants achieved an average text entry speed of 23.4 WPM.”

