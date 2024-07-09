Birch Bikes Debuts Its Pioneering Hunting E-Bike: The Grolar

When you’re deep in the heart of untamed terrains, you’ll need a ride that can sustain you through the highs and lows. Emerging new competitor Birch strives to fill that need with their revolutionary hunting E-bike, the Grolar. Designed to crush boundaries and redefine mobility in rugged terrains, this trailblazer is a harbinger of transformation for the electric mountain bike and hunting bike industry.

Designed by a team of outdoor enthusiasts and hunters, the Grolar is engineered to tackle the challenges hunters face in the field. The Grolar answers the need for versatility, reliability, and endurance with its ability to address diverse terrain challenges, cargo limitations, and the dreaded range anxiety. With this beast of an e-bike, the Birch Grolar is the ultimate hybrid of electric mountain bike and hunting technology.

Dominate Over All Terrains

Harness the power of dual 750W motors that deliver a ferocious 160Nm of torque for conquering steep inclines and rugged mountains. Inclines up to 30° become mere foothills as the Grolar ascends with the might of its beastly namesake. Equipped with 26’’ x 4’’ puncture-proof fat tires, the Grolar provides stability and comfort that keeps the rider in command of every trail.

Endurance for the Long Hunt

A powerhouse lies underneath the Grolar’s tough exterior—48V 25Ah batteries that grant the bike a range of up to 85 miles of pedal assistance and 45 miles of throttle. These hardy batteries ease ride anxiety, getting you where you need to go out in the wilds.

Strength and Capability

The robust 6061 aluminum alloy frame, engineered to support a 400-lb payload, integrates seamlessly with customized attachments like gun mounts and cargo trailers. Haul equipment, weapons, and the trophies of your hunt with ease as you trek through vast stretches of unknown territory.

Precision and Control

Navigate the wilderness with precision thanks to 180mm opposed dual-piston hydraulic brakes. Coupled with a 180mm front inverted suspension and saddle tube suspension, the Grolar offers handling and responsiveness that instill confidence over ever-changing terrain.

The Grolar’s ultra-sensitive torque sensor allows for greater control over your surroundings, granting you an extra boost when you need it most. The full-color LED handlebar screen shows the level of torque assistance for easy monitoring, allowing you to view your riding data in real time.

A Testament to Evolution and Ambition

“With the Birch Grolar, we’ve created more than a bike; we’ve forged a true companion for hunting,” said a spokesperson at Birch. “This bike embodies our desire to elevate the hunting experience and allow riders to explore every landscape from sea to summit.”

About Birch Bikes

Dedicated to crafting formidable hunting e-bikes that harmonize exceptional off-road performance with remarkable carrying capacity and durability, Birch strives to be a pioneer in the e-bike game. Our manifesto is embodied in every design: to empower hunters to push harder, ride tougher, and uphold the rugged independence that every journey into the wilderness demands.

With Birch, every hunt begins with a promise of greatness. Embrace the wild. Chase the horizon. Conquer with Birch. Learn more about the Grolar electric hunting bike by visiting the Birch website. Geeky Gadgets readers can get $200 off per Birch Ebike using the code geeky, between the 15th of July to the 15th of August 2024, you can find out more details at the link below.

