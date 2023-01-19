Boston Dynamics bipedal robot Atlas demonstrated

Boston Dynamics has released a couple of new demonstration videos showcasing the latest enhancements to its bipedal robot and what it can accomplish. Rather than just making its way over an obstacle course as previously demonstrating. The bipedal robot Atlas can now interact with its environment picking up objects and placing them in certain locations to help its progress further.

“Atlas interacts with objects and modifies the course to reach its goal—delivering a bag of tools to a person waiting at the top of a multi-story scaffold. Atlas grasps, carries, and tosses the tool bag, climbs stairs, jumps between levels, and pushes a large wooden block out of its way before dismounting with an inverted 540-degree flip.”

Bipedal robot

It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. In this video, the humanoid robot manipulates the world around it: Atlas interacts with objects and modifies the course to reach its goal—pushing the limits of locomotion, sensing, and athleticism. How does Atlas recognize and interact with objects? How do we develop new Atlas behaviors? Why is manipulation important for the future of robotics?”

“With a new routine where Atlas assists at a simulated job site, Boston Dynamics engineers have pushed the humanoid robot one step closer to performing real-world manipulation tasks at human speed.”

“We’re layering on new capabilities,” Stephens says. “Parkour and dancing were interesting examples of pretty extreme locomotion, and now we’re trying to build upon that research to also do meaningful manipulation. It’s important to us that the robot can perform these tasks with a certain amount of human speed. People are very good at these tasks, so that has required some pretty big upgrades to the control software.

Source : BD





