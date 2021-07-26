Biostar Racing B560GTQ motherboard and gaming memory

The latest BioStar motherboard takes the form of the Racing B560GTQ and as the name hints is based on the B560 chipset offering full support for the latest Intel 11th generation processors with PCIe 4.0 support. Biostar has also unveiled its new DDR4 Gaming X RGB memory which has been specifically designed to be used with the motherboard and is available in capacities of 8GB and 16GB. “Built-in RGB lighting system brings eye-catching visual effects to users, easily changed through provided software for that dream personal touch. Carefully selected high-quality ICs’ provide the RGB memory with excellent performance, and stability amplifying any system with extreme gaming and content creation capability.”

” Top-shelf build quality, durability paired with cutting edge features make the B560GTQ motherboard one of the best choices in the market for casual gaming and content creation. When paired with BIOSTAR’s RGB DDR4 GAMING X 16GB (8GBx2pcs) 3600MHz RAM kit, it makes a whole different beast when it comes to gaming and content creation. It enables a highly efficient and productive workflow.”

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official BioStar website by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the motherboard all the RGB memory, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Biostar is exclusive design of DDR4 GAMING X RGB memory has greatly improved performance and style, with a minimum speed of 3200MHz and support for dual channels. The RGB lighting system brings eye-catching visual effects to users, and can be set through software to show personal aesthetic style. The memory capacity is 8GB/16GB respectively, supporting Intel and AMD motherboards. Through carefully selected high-quality ICs, it provides memory with excellent quality, excellent performance, stability and compatibility.”

Source : BioStar

