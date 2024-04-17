BIOSTAR Arc A380 ST graphics card supports DirectX 12 Ultimate and OpenGL 4.6

BioStar has this week introduced its new BIOSTAR Arc A380 ST graphics card, designed to support the PCIe 4.0 interface and deliver a seamless and responsive performance. The Arc A380 ST graphics card offers support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and OpenGL 4.6, enabling you to have access to a suite of tools and features that elevate your visual experience to new heights. Imagine exploring virtual worlds with lifelike shadows, reflections, and lighting effects that make you question the boundaries between reality and fantasy. The Arc A380 ST brings these possibilities to your fingertips, ensuring that you stay at the forefront of graphics innovation.

With 6 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 96-bit memory interface operating at an impressive 15.5 Gbps, you’ll have the bandwidth and speed necessary to tackle even the most demanding tasks. Whether you’re rendering complex 3D models, editing high-resolution videos, or engaging in intense gaming sessions, this graphics card ensures that your experience remains smooth and uninterrupted. And with a total board power of just 75 W, you can enjoy this exceptional performance without worrying about excessive energy consumption.

Connectivity for Immersive Displays

The Arc A380 ST offers a generous array of output options, including three DisplayPort 2.0 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port, you have the freedom to create the ultimate multi-display setup. Imagine surrounding yourself with an expansive visual canvas, whether you’re gaming at an ultra-high resolution of 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz or multitasking across multiple monitors. The possibilities are endless, and the Arc A380 ST ensures that you can embrace them all without compromising on quality or connectivity.

Innovative Cooling Technology

To harness the full potential of the Arc A380 ST GPU, advanced cooling technology is essential. The card features Digital PWM and Dr. MOS, which work together to enhance durability and enable stable overclocking capabilities. As you push the boundaries of performance, you can trust that your graphics card will remain cool and reliable, allowing you to focus on your digital pursuits without interruption. With these innovative cooling solutions, the Arc A380 ST ensures that you can experience the thrill of peak performance without the worry of overheating or instability.

Pricing and Availability

The BIOSTAR Arc A380 ST graphics card is available now at select retailers worldwide. It is priced competitively, making it an accessible option for users who seek a balance between high performance and cost-effectiveness. Check with local retailers for specific pricing in your region and take the first step towards transforming your digital experience.

Graphics Engine: Intel Arc A380 ST

Interface: PCIe 4.0

Memory: 6 GB GDDR6

Memory Interface: 96-bit, 15.5 Gbps

Graphics Clock: 2000 MHz

Total Board Power: 75 W

DirectX 12 Ultimate and OpenGL 4.6 support

Output Ports: 3x DisplayPort 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0

Maximum Resolution: 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz

Cooling Technology: Digital PWM, Dr. MOS



