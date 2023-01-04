Acer eKinekt Bike Desk $999 powers your laptop as you cycle

If you would like to stay healthy while working you might be interested in a unique piece of kit unveiled by Acer this week in the form of the eKinekt Bike Desk. Designed to not only provide a way for you to move while seated but also power and charge your mobile devices such as phone, laptop and more. The eKinekt bike desk will be available to purchase later this year during June 2023 priced at $999 and throughout Europe priced at €999.

Combining both a desk and stationary bike to offer users a more “empower sustainable and healthier lifestyle” says Acer. The eKinekt desk bike provides a way for you to exercise as you work using kinetic energy from your pedaling to power laptop in a self sustainable way. The integrated LCD display and companion smartphone application provide more data and information on your pedaling as well as exercise programs and more. The desk bike is equipped with dual USB-A ports and one USB-C port and features space for a laptop, phone and drink in an integrated holder as shown below.

“As the rider pedals, the eKinekt converts kinetic energy into an electric charge. One hour of constant cycling at 60 RPM on the bike desk can generate 75 watts of self-generated power. The useable energy is then utilized to charge laptops and other devices, so users can get work done and stay active at the same time. Embodying its long-term commitment to finding the balance between creating innovative solutions while protecting the planet, the eKinekt BD 3’s desk top and the casing that protects the bike’s components are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.”

Acer eKinekt Bike Desk

“An LED charging indicator on the back of the bike lights up when pedaling, signaling that kinetic energy is being converted. The eKinekt’s wide desk surface provides the user with ample working space, while the adjustable table height and seat let them sit in a comfortable position at all times. For added convenience, it is designed with a bag hook that lets users easily hang their belongings and a designated beverage holder to stay hydrated and avoid spillage when on the bike.”

“In Working Mode, the desk surface moves closer to the chair to let riders sit in an upright position while typing and pedaling. In Sports Mode, the desk top sits further forward, giving more room to lean in, similar to the position on a standard bike or trainer, for added leg space and increased pedaling power. The well-thought design lets users take advantage of downtime in between work periods to stay energized and do some exercise within a small area. Riders can then seamlessly revert to Working Mode by just sliding the desk surface back into its original position.”

Source : Acer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals